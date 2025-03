When TradeWinds first reported about MarDiplo — the Athens-based company describing itself as a corporate diplomacy firm for the maritime sector — it was trying to carve out a niche for itself as a troubleshooter in festering disputes.

More than one year later, founders and operatives Mary Papaschinopoulou and Neofytos Kourtesis are more sure-footed about their business.

With 10 cases resolved in tough spots across the world — predominantly in Asia, the Middle East and Africa — word has spread.