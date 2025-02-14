The strong financial performance of the Shipowners’ Club has led to other insurance players eyeing its specialist portfolio of small and offshore vessels.

The club was the only one of the 12-strong International Group of P&I Clubs not to seek an across-the-board premium rise in 2025 or pass on the rising cost of reinsurance to its members.

CEO Simon Peacock said that the club’s performance was largely down to underwriting discipline rather than smaller ships being a more profitable market for insurers.