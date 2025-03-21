Singapore will mark 60 years of independence on 9 August, a journey that has transformed it from a colonial trading port into a global economic powerhouse.

This evolution is also mirrored in the growth of the city-state’s shipowning sector, with the Lion City today home to or the key regional hub for some of the world’s largest owners.

Shipping is worth over $5bn a year to the local economy and Singapore is outstripping London, Oslo, Athens and others as the number-one ranked maritime city in the world.