The Swedish Club’s campaign to boost its financial standing with global rating agencies is key to winning extra tonnage, managing director Thomas Nordberg has told TradeWinds.

The Swedish Club lost its “A” rating with Standard & Poor’s in 2022 and rebuilding the financial strength of the Gothenburg-based club is a key plank of Nordberg’s strategy.

He said regaining that status is linked to the growing influence of insurance brokers in directing business towards clubs.