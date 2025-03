When Panagiota Chrysanthi began her career in shipping, some companies still had official policies excluding women at sea.

Andriaki Shipping, however, took a different approach. The tanker management firm took Chrysanthi on as a cadet in 1996, and nearly three decades later, appointed her as CEO in September 2024.

“I was lucky to find myself at a company that has always believed deeply in diversity,” Chrysanthi said in an interview with TradeWinds at the company’s Athens office.