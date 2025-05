Norway has made a mistake by focusing too heavily and too soon on green fuels at the expense of energy efficiency solutions, according to the president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association.

Harald Fotland, also chief executive of Bergen-based chemical tanker operator Odfjell, argues that while green fuels have taken the limelight with government incentives, little has been done to encourage shipowners to sign take-off agreements and pay the higher price to use these green fuels.