Vessel leasing giant Maritime Partners was already a frontline customer for a start-up that developed a technology that turns methanol into hydrogen fuel, with a project to build a towboat that will use the equipment.

Now, the New Orleans company is gearing up to take the hydrogen generators to new marine applications beyond its Hydrogen One vessel, after its recent acquisition of e1 Marine from joint venture partners Ardmore Shipping and Element 1, which remains the licensor of the technology.