WinGD chief executive Dominik Schneiter is confident his company will deliver its first ammonia engine this year, and expressed similar confidence in the efforts to ensure the ships that use it will be safe.

As engine makers, shipyards and their partners work to overcome lingering concerns about adopting a fuel known for its toxicity, he said the designs of ammonia-fuelled ships have been carefully developed to achieve safety levels that are equivalent to gas carriers that haul the fuel as cargo today.