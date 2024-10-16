Leaders in shipping should “step out of the comfort zone” to help build an industry that is sustainable for people and the planet, a top Cargill executive said.

Jan Dieleman urged key shipping figures to use their collective leadership, influence and financial power to drive decarbonisation and shape an industry that respects human values.

Addressing the more than 200 senior influence-makers at the opening of the Global Maritime Forum annual summit in Tokyo, he said: “You have the power to change the world.