As the race to net-zero accelerates concerns over the increasing emergence of low-carbon fuelled ships and seafarer welfare are not going away.

Pressed with the challenges of decarbonisation, the shipping industry appears to be ready to unleash ammonia-fuelled vessels at a significant pace, but a UK researcher says that a lack of design care is a key stress point.

Aside from some “very obvious” toxicity risks involved with ammonia-powered ships, there are other less obvious problems, said professor Rafet Emek Kurt, director of the Maritime Human Factors Centre at the University of Strathclyde.