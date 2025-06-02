DNV Maritime boss Knut Orbeck-Nilssen has called on shipping to do more to ensure the safety of older tonnage, including sending them to be scrapped.

He said the Norwegian classification society’s data that shows that there have been more incidents in the last five years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic than before. He singled out vessels of 20 years and older as a cause for concern

“The ageing fleet is growing drastically, with geopolitics, tonne-miles and low fleet renewal as owners try to maximise fleet revenue all playing a part,” he said.