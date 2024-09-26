Arlie Sterling admits he was a little worried.

The president of consultancy Marsoft has been working since about 2018 on a structure to provide carbon credits to shipowners for vessel enhancements that reduce emissions.

But with the dawn of shipping’s inclusion in the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) this year, was there a real chance that his firm’s efforts would take a hit?

“We wondered about that — we were concerned,” Sterling told TradeWinds on the sidelines of the annual Association of Ship Brokers & Agents cargo conference in Miami Beach, where he was preparing to moderate a panel on the ETS.

