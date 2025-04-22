The International Maritime Organization’s five-year plan to promote the role of women in shipping is being hampered by a cash shortage.

Eight regional IMO Women in Maritime Associations (WIMAs) have played a “crucial” role in promoting diversity, but a lack of money has hampered their ambitious agenda, according to an IMO report.

The IMO first set up a programme to promote the role of women in 1988. The WIMAs are the focus of a global strategy to increase the visibility of women and encourage new recruits to an industry suffering a labour shortage and intense competition from other sectors.

The warning about a financial shortfall and a lack of access to accurate data is included in a progress report on the IMO’s global strategy for the WIMAs for 2024 to 2029.

The report said: “One of the principal challenges faced by WIMAs in the implementation of the strategy is the lack of formalised organisational structures and financial independence.

“Numerous regional WIMAs encounter significant difficulties due to insufficient funding and/or the absence of a paid secretariat role, which restricts their ability to maintain continuous operations and deliver the ambitious objectives of the strategy.”

Despite the shortcomings, the groups “remain an impressive and invaluable resource in the advancement of gender equality within the maritime sector”.

The report claimed some successes in key parts of the strategy, including increasing the visibility of women in the sector, sharing information on training opportunities and pushing for more data for a diversity survey that takes place every three years.

The Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (Wista) is working with the IMO on the latest report, which is due to be published in May.

The issue raised by the IMO is due to be discussed at a meeting of the organisation’s technical cooperation committee in June.

The maritime sector has many positive initiatives but lacks collective effort that should be driven by the IMO, according to a document submitted by eight countries and other interested parties, including Wista.

In the document, the group said that the sector still faces substantial challenges, including in leadership positions. TradeWinds analysis of 78 listed global shipping companies revealed in March that just 15% of C-suite jobs were held by women.

“With the global talent war, technological advancements and environmental pressures, there is a pressing need to innovate and stay relevant,” the group said.