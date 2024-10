The innovative Belgian port city of Antwerp has won the right to host the influential annual summit of the Global Maritime Forum in the autumn of 2025.

The bid was led by CMB.Tech chief executive Alex Saverys who stepped in after plans to take the event to a rival global shipping hub were paused due to organisational complications.

Saverys explained: “It’s a privilege that we can host the Global Maritime Forum next year in what we believe is the beating heart of maritime Europe.