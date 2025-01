Berge Bulk will be the first shipowner to fully use B100 biodiesel on a bulker carrying iron ore from Australia to China.

The trial voyage will see Berge Bulk partnering with iron ore miner BHP in pioneering this initiative using the 206,330-dwt Berge Lyngor (built 2009).

The ship was bunkered with B100 biodiesel last month in preparation for the voyage.