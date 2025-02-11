Denmark-based offshore wind shipowner Cadeler has revealed a collaboration with a Porsche-owned green fuel supplier to buy e-methanol.

BW Group-backed Cadeler is joining MHP’s HyLion network to advance production, supporting the transition towards a more sustainable and decarbonised supply chain, it said.

“In line with our alternative fuel strategy, we will contribute to the HyLion initiative as an off-taker, exploring opportunities to purchase e-methanol volumes for our vessels,” Cadeler said.

Chief executive Mikkel Gleerup said: “Special thanks to our chief sustainability and performance officer, Lola Caballero Laporta, for driving this collaboration and continuing to set high standards and goals for Cadeler.”

Reducing emissions across offshore operations requires a multi-faceted approach, the owner explained.

Cadeler is driving this transition by optimising energy consumption, enabling electrification and preparing to adopt green fuels.

The Copenhagen operation is the world’s biggest wind turbine installation vessel owner, with a fleet of six ships and five newbuildings on order.

“Our dedication to sustainability is further reflected in our ongoing investments in low-emission vessel capabilities,” it said.

“With future-ready designs that include green fuels compatibility, battery packs and shore power connections, we are reducing the carbon footprint of offshore operations,” the company added.

The overarching aim of the HyLion network is to establish a transnational, European end-to-end supply chain for CO 2 -reduced hydrogen and e-methanol.

The plan is to produce e-methanol in Scotland and supply it for various applications in the UK and Europe.

More than 9,000 tonnes of hydrogen and about 45,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year are planned as a first pilot.

Production will start from 2028.