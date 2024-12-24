US President-elect Donald Trump wants to promote fossil fuels, is critical of renewable energy and has said he will pull out of climate negotiations — again.

But does his upcoming four years as America’s leader represent a threat to negotiations at the International Maritime Organization to set new global greenhouse gas policies?

Experts on the IMO talks are hopeful that the incoming president will not stop progress in the ongoing negotiations, although they warned that Trump could opt the US out of the measures set to be decided next year.