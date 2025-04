Reed Smith partner Nick Austin has been fielding questions from clients on how the International Maritime Organization’s new net-zero framework will fit with separate European Union decarbonisation measures.

A divided IMO struck a compromise deal earlier this month that, for the first time, will force ships to adopt cleaner fuels from 2028 or face financial penalties.

Some shipping and environmental groups gave a cautious welcome to the deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions by 65% by 2040.