CMA CGM-backed windship developer Neoline has finally got its first vessel in the water.

The 1,200-lane-metre, 265-teu Neoliner Origin is a dedicated commercial ro-ro that is powered primarily by sails and has secured interest from shipping companies and shippers.

Neoline, based in Nantes, France, expects the vessel to gain between 60% and 70% of its propulsion from the wind, with sailing speeds of about 11 knots.