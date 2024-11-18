China Cosco Shipping is set to work with a Thai conglomerate and a US trader to produce green methanol.

The shipping giant disclosed in a social media post that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand and Stamford-based Freeport Commodities, which trades and finances physical commodities and provides supply services and structured solutions.

Cosco said the MoU is an important milestone in the strategic cooperation between the three parties and will accelerate the production and application of green shipping fuels.