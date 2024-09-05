Connecticut-based Dorian LPG is touting fuel savings from its first experience with silicone paint on a handful of tankers as it sketches out the path to bigger reductions in emissions.

In a statement on Thursday, the Stamford LPG carrier owner said it had realised the savings after applying Hempel’s X7 silicone paint on five tankers.

The progress with “increased fuel savings and return on investment” was reported by Dorian’s Peter Hadjipateras, who is chief information, security and sustainability officer for the New York-listed outfit.