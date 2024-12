DP World will begin offering carbon inset credits to importers in the UK using its ports of London Gateway and Southampton.

The port and logistics conglomerate will trial a carbon inset programme based on the carbon credits its shipping subsidiary, Unifeeder, generates from the use of low-carbon fuels.

Unifeeder has been trialling biofuels and has agreed to take four methanol-fuelled feeder vessels on long-term charters from 2026.