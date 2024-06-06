Shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping is preparing for the ammonia-ready vessels that it has ordered at shipyards.

The Idan Ofer-led company is teaming up with MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) on the on the development of crew training for the handling of ammonia as fuel on vessels.

Eastern Pacific said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked with the engine maker which will enable the shipping company to be trained alongside MAN ES’s engineers on the safe handling of ammonia for its dual-fuel engines, and to develop training material to strengthen capability building on the transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia over...