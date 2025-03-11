Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) is collaborating with South Korea’s DongHwa Entec (DHE) on the development of a high-pressure compressor that will reduce methane emissions and maximise energy utilization.

The compressor will be installed on one of EPS's LNG dual-fuelled 18,000-teu container ship newbuilding that is under construction at New Times Shipbuilding.

The Singapore-based shipping company said the initiative marks a “significant advancement in LNG fuel gas supply systems”, reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.