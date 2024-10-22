Norwegian shipowner Reach Subsea is banking up to €14.3m ($15.5m) from the European Union for its autonomous ship project.

The grant from the EU Innovation Fund’s Net Zero Technologies initiative will allow the company to expand its Reach Remote project, in which 24-metre offshore support vessels will be operated from a control centre on shore.

Chief executive Jostein Alendal said: “This is a significant step forward for Reach Subsea’s innovation agenda, our Reach Remote scale-up plans and our commitment to driving sustainable ocean technology.