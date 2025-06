Former AP Moller-Maersk operations boss Stephen Schueler has become a minority shareholder in FuelEU Maritime pooling platform BetterSea.

The businessman will also be a strategic adviser to the Portugal-headquartered operation, run by two more Maersk alumni, co-chief executives Gordana Ilic and Maximilian Schroer.

Schueler was CCO at Maersk for nearly four years up to 2017.