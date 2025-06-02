Nor-Shipping kicked off in Oslo on Monday morning with a call to action on decarbonisation from the founder of miner Fortescue Metals Group.

Andrew Forrest highlighted the urgent need for shipping to transition to green energy and away from hydrocarbon fuels by 2030.

“You’ve heard, I’m sure, the expression that ‘bad things happen to good people’, and I know you also know that all it takes for very bad things or evil to happen is for good people like us to do nothing,” Forrest began in his speech.