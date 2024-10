Germany’s Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions has brought in a wind-assisted newbuilding to bolster its shortsea fleet.

The company, a subsidiary of inland tanker giant HGK Shipping, said it has contracted the 3,640-dwt river-sea general cargo ship Amadeus Saffier (built 2024) over the long term.

Amadeus explained that the European shortsea fleet now has a high average age, with requirements for logistics operations growing due to the energy transition.