World trade is headed for a slowdown as higher tariffs hit economic growth, a new report has warned.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said it expects trade to grow by 2.8% in 2025 and 2.2% next year, down from 3.8% in 2024 and below the 3.3% average between 2013 and 2019.

The estimate comes as a trade war launched by US President Donald Trump continues, despite legal challenges in the federal courts.