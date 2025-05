The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Thursday to drum up support for atomic maritime propulsion.

Nuclear energy already has ardent advocates in the world’s biggest shipowning nation, with major players such as Harry Vafias having extolled the virtues it would have for future carbon-free shipping.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), personally made the case before the UGS.