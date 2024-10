When a Mitsui OSK Lines LPG carrier and a Navigator Gas ship lined up side by side off the coast of Australia earlier this year, a coalition of shipping players watched on.

The 34,500-cbm Green Pioneer (built 2010) and the 22,600-cbm Navigator Global (built 2011) performed ship-to-ship transfers of 2,700 tonnes of ammonia, moving the cargo between the two vessels.