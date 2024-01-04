Grieg Green has taken a majority stake in ReFlow, a software company offering life-cycle emissions assessment tools that help shipping companies measure and prove their complete emissions picture.

Norway’s Grieg Green — owned by the Grieg Group — has bought 51% of Copenhagen-based ReFlow to link data-driven life-cycle emissions with verification and vessel end-of-life decisions.

ReFlow founder and chief executive Rasmus Elsborg-Jensen will retain his role at the company, while Grieg Green managing director Pia Meling will chair the board.