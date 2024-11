Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners has joined forces with Australian miner and bulker owner Fortescue to accelerate the creation of a supply chain for green ammonia.

The partners signed a cooperation agreement at the COP 29 environmental summit in Azerbaijan while urging global shipping regulators to fast-track the adoption of eco-fuels.

Fortescue and Hoegh Autoliners have committed to working together to explore the technical and commercial requirements for a green ammonia supply chain for bunkering.