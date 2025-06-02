Hoegh Autoliners in Norway has used Nor-Shipping to announce its membership of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by Britain’s King Charles III five years ago.

Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger and SMI chief executive Jennifer Jordan-Saifi made the announcement from the floor of the Oslo stock exchange on the first day of the trade show.

SMI was formed to drive sustainable change, linking business leaders from around the world with policymakers.

Companies joining the initiative are expected to sign a mandate called the Terra Carta to align their corporate actions with common sustainable goals.

“Hoegh Autoliners is sailing for sustainability, “said Enger, outlining the efforts the Oslo-listed company has already made ahead of joining the initiative, such as ordering ammonia-fuelled tonnage.

“We have invested billions of dollars in the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers, formalised and accelerated ammonia partnerships, and overhauled our entire fleet through a green renewal programme.”

Jordan-Saifi said it was welcome to have a shipowner amongst its members.

“Welcoming Hoegh Autoliners to the SMI marks a pivotal step toward a greener future,” she said.

“Their leadership in sustainable shipping underscores the critical role of maritime innovation in decarbonising global supply chains and achieving our shared vision for a thriving, sustainable planet.”

