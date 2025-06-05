Hong Kong owner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport has set up a new unit, Venture Energy, which will focus on the buying and selling of clean fuels, such as methanol.

From late next year, Venture Energy expects to offer methanol from a portfolio of plants compliant with the European Union’s International Sustainability and Carbon Certification rules.

The methanol produced from these plants will also meet the Tier 2 surplus carbon intensity requirements outlined under MEPC 83, where one of the conditions stipulates that vessels need to reduce carbon intensity by at least 40% by 2030, from 2008.