Hong Kong owner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport has set up a new unit, Venture Energy Limited, which will focus on the buying and selling of clean fuels such as methanol.

From late 2026, Venture Energy expects to offer methanol from a portfolio of plants compliant with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU rules.

The methanol produced from these plants will also meet the Tier 2 surplus Carbon Intensity requirements outlined under MEPC 83, where one of the conditions stipulates that vessels need to reduce carbon intensity by at least 40% by 2030, from 2008.