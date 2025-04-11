Arsenio Dominguez insisted that the world-first deal struck Friday to impose binding emission targets across an industry would keep shipping on course to hit net zero by 2050.

The secretary general of the International Maritime Organization told reporters that the compromise agreement was a “positive outcome” despite opposition from oil-producing states and small island nations.

He disputed figures of analysts who claimed that the new deal put shipping on a less ambitious trajectory for cutting emissions as a result of the horse-trading over the past fortnight between member states of the IMO.