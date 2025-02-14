Shipping and environmental groups are urging the International Maritime Organization to make progress on adopting decarbonisation policies amid expectations of friction from some countries.

The calls come ahead of an IMO intersessional working group meeting that begins on Monday to advance negotiations before a gathering of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in April.

Momentum has significantly moved in the direction of a combination of a global carbon levy on shipping and technologies, as well as a fuel standard that would cap greenhouse gas emissions from vessels.