Panellists at the Nautical Institute conference in Singapore aired their views and opinions on some of the most pressing issues affecting shipping.

The annual conference, held on 21 August, focused on industry transition, addressing issues such as sustainability, emergency preparedness and seafarer well-being.

Some key topics raised were the risks and challenges associated with renewable energy integration on vessels, legal issues surrounding green emergencies, and preparing the next generation for technological advancements in the industry.