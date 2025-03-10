Global Chartering Ltd, a bulker joint venture between Peter Livanos-led DryLog and Indian steel giant ArcelorMittal, has picked Greek bunkering firm Sekavin as a partner in its drive to become climate-neutral.

Global Chartering expects the Vardinoyiannis Group’s Sekavin to enhance its fuel procurement, logistics efficiency and sustainability.

Global Chartering CEO Yannis Haramis said in a statement: “This partnership reflects the natural synergies between our businesses and the increasing need for integrated solutions in global shipping.”