A new calculator developed by the Baltic Exchange shows how a European Union measure intended to boost the take-up of alternative fuels will actually have a deterrent effect.

The London exchange is launching a free tool for owners to work out the cost of the FuelEU Maritime regime from 1 January.

Emissions lead Martin Crawford-Brunt, a South African engineer and naval architect, gave the example of a 50,000-dwt MR tanker operating between Houston and Amsterdam.