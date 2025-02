Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has won a contract to supply a 24-passenger crew transfer vessel at an offshore wind project in France being built by Siemens Gamesa.

LD Tide, a subsidiary of the French shipowner, will supply the vessel for operations and maintenance services at the Eoliennes en Mer des Iles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) project.

This is the second contract won by LD Tide from Siemens Gamesa.