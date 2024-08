Vincent Clerc called on the International Maritime Organization to pass a green fuel regulation proposed by the liner sector after a championship snowboarder named a methanol-fuelled ship on Wednesday.

The AP Moller-Maersk chief executive was in Los Angeles to celebrate the 15,200-teu Alette Maersk (built 2024) in a port call that the company described as the first arrival to the US of a ship powered by green methanol.