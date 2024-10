The shipping industry could go from a shortage of green methanol to a surplus if regulators fail to agree on a robust price levy to ensure strong backing for cleaner fuels, a senior AP Moller-Maersk executive has warned.

Chief commercial officer Karsten Kildahl told TradeWinds that the company will only have enough green methanol for the first six of its new dual fuel containerships by 2026 when new offtake agreements kick in.