Apostolos Tzitzikostas, a conservative politician from Greece, has been named the European Union’s new transport commissioner — the top EU post overseeing shipping.

Assuming the 46-year-old passes a European Parliament hearing later this year, he will become the first Greek to occupy the position since 1985.

And Europe’s biggest shipping nation will get a front-row seat in the regulatory tug-of-war shaping shipping’s future.