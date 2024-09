Canada’s Methanex Corporation is buying OCI Global’s methanol business for $2.05bn in a deal that narrows the choice of green fuel for shipowners.

The world’s biggest producer of methanol will acquire 100% of the pioneering Dutch group’s methanol interests in a cash and shares agreement.

OCI Global provided the green fuel for the first methanol-powered container ship voyage last year, carried out by Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk.