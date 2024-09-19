Mitsui OSK Lines has invested in a fuels company that makes methanol from renewable electricity.
HIF Global, a Chilean e-fuels company, said the Japanese shipping giant has added to some $220m in funding that it has raised so far this year.
The cash will help finance expansion of e-fuels projects in the US, Australia, Chile and Uruguay.
