Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has added an innovative multi-purpose vessel to its behemoth fleet that it claims is the world’s first environmentally friendly multi-purpose general cargo ship.

The Japanese shipping giant said the 17,500-dwt Prima Verde (built 2025) is the world’s first vessel of any type built with green steel materials, and has a range of environmentally friendly features such as an engine that can run exclusively on marine gas oil (MGO) and a wind assisted vessel propulsion system.