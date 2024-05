Mitsui OSK Lines is to install wind propulsion systems on seven more newbuildings as it aims to have 25 vessels fitted with the technology by 2030.

The Japanese shipowner said it will fit six of its in-house developed Wind Challenger systems to a series of three 42,000-dwt and three 58,000-dwt ships.

MOL said three vessels had been contracted at compatriot shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding, with preparations underway for the remaining newbuilding contracts.