MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company voiced support for mandatory rules to prevent plastic pellet pollution and urged fellow liner operators to take voluntary action to tackle the problem.

The container shipping giant’s support for mandatory rules came after the International Maritime Organization discussed the measure at the latest meeting of its Marine Environment Protection Committee.

Article continues below the advert

The Swiss company detailed measures it is taking to support the International Maritime Organization’s strategy to address marine plastic litter from ships, which aims to waste discharges by 2025.